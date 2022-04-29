MTN Ghana “sweetens” Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations for Chief Imam with mammoth donation

MTN Ghana, the country’s leading Telecommunications Company has made a huge donation to the Chief Imam, His Eminence Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu in a bid to contribute to the celebration of this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr to make it bigger.

The donation done on Friday, April 29, 2022, follows a long-standing tradition embarked on by MTN Ghana annually in the period to climax the Muslim Ramadan.

This year, the telecom company has spent in excess of GHS60,000 to support the Chief Imam and the Muslim community in the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr.

At the donation made at the residence of the National Chief Imam, MTN Ghana presented a cheque of GHS10,000 to His Eminence Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu plus a big ram, and Airtime worth GHS1,000.

Other items donated include 15 Bags of Rice, 10 Cartons of Vegetable Oil, 40 Packs of Mineral Water, 15 Packs of soft drinks, 10 Trays of tin Milk, 4 boxes of Milo, 5 bags of Sugar, and 2 boxes of teabags.

Speaking at the short event, General Manager for Regional Sales at MTN Ghana, Mohammed Abubakar said the donation today goes to affirm his outfit's appreciation to the Chief Imam and the Muslim community for the support, patronage and loyalty to MTN.

“We thank you once again for your continued support of our activities and for the warm reception we have enjoyed over the years.

“May Allah, the Most Gracious and Most Merciful, bestow on the Chief Imam and our households, good health, prosperity and total peace throughout the year. May He grant you and your families’ abundant grace and holiness now and always,” Mohammed Abubakar prayed.

He further charged the Muslim community to be measured in the celebrations for the Eid-ul-Fitr and to ensure that all safety protocols for the Coronavirus (Covid-19) are adhered to.

Translating for the Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu who is the spokesperson of the Chief Imam expressed appreciation to MTN Ghana and prayed for the company to continue growing.

He said Allah requires one to extend a helping hand to the poor, adding that through the donation, may the ambitions of MTN Ghana be achieved.

“We are profoundly grateful for this gesture that you have done. May Allah increase you. We must become kind and generous to the needy. Whatever Allah has given you, you must also give some to the poor.

“Our hope is that God himself will reward you by advancing your company. May Allah strengthens you and may Allah give you peace and harmony,” Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu said.

In addition to the donation to the National Chief Imam, similar donations are being done for Regional Chief Imams in Ashanti, Western and Northern regions.

MTN is also extending its support to Salafesist celebrations in Nima and Accra Newtown this year to revamp the celebrations after two years of being put on hold.

To provide a distinct customer experience during the celebration, MTN will set up stands at vantage points to provide customers with an enhanced customer experience whilst they celebrate.

In view of the ongoing SIM registration, there will be teams from MTN at various celebration grounds to register customers' SIM with the Ghana Card.