‘Vote NPP out if E-levy is not used to develop Ghana’ – Presby Moderator to Ghanaians

Moderator of the General Assembly of Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rt. Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, wants Ghanaians to hold the Akufo-Addo government to account for the use of proceeds from the implementation of the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy (E-levy).

He expects the government to use the proceeds to embark on projects that will improve the living standards of Ghanaians.

Speaking on the sidelines of the maiden Moderators Academic Excellence Award and Founders’ Day Celebration at the Presbyterian Women’s College of Education in Aburi, Rt. Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante challenged Ghanaians to treat the tax measure devoid of politics, explaining that the government has been given the benefit of the doubt, considering the country’s scarce resources.

He however advocated a change of government if the E-levy is not used appropriately.

“Most Ghanaians are not ready to pay taxes. They want everything to be done for them. They say they do not see what the little tax they pay is used for. The tax we pay is too small. I wish that Ghanaians will not play politics with E-levy. One thing I will say is that, let’s try and see how it goes. If we try it, and it is used to develop Ghana, that’s fine. But if the money is taken, and they don’t develop Ghana, we vote them out.”

The implementation of the E-levy was originally expected to help bring in about GH¢6.9 billion this year to shore up the government's revenue.

The total projected revenue for 2022 of GH¢100 billion, represents a 39% increase over the revised revenue target of GH¢72 billion in 2021.

The government is expecting to use the revenue raised from the levy to provide jobs, improve infrastructure and seal some economic loopholes.

The implementation, which is due on Sunday, May 1, 2022, has left many anxious.

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), the implementer, has announced that it will proceed with the implementation but in phases.

“Following Ghana Revenue Authority's assessment of the general readiness of some Charging Entities to integrate with the E-levy Management System, the Commissioner-General has decided on a modified phased approach for the implementation of the Levy from 1st of May 2022,” it said in a letter to the charging entities.

This is in spite of the fact that some members of the Minority in parliament have filed a suit at the Supreme Court challenging the passage of the levy and subsequently filed an injunction to stop the implementation of the levy.

