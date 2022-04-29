Two poachers jailed for killing buffalo at Mole National Park

The Bole District Magistrate Court presided over by His Worship, Edward Essel, has sentenced two poachers who shot and killed a buffalo at the Mole National Park in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region, to 72 days each imprisonment with hard labour.

The two, Mumin Baharu, 22 years, and Osman Ibrahim, 28 years, who are natives of Larabanga in the West Gonja Municipality, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, pleaded guilty to all five charges against them leading to their sentencing.

The two notorious poachers were arrested by rangers of the Park on April 9, 2022, and handed over to the Damongo Police command.

Another chainsaw operator, Richard Gbene, 32 years, from Hein in Jirapa District of the Upper West Region, was also fined GHC3600.00 or in default serve three (3) Months imprisonment.

Mr. Richard Gbene was arrested and handed over to the police on March 24th, 2022, by rangers of the Mole National Park for falling down a tree in the park.