30.04.2022 Crime & Punishment

Okaikwei South police imposters set to appear before court on May 10

30.04.2022 LISTEN

The two persons arrested by the police for impersonating personnel of the Ghana Police Service have been remanded pending an appearance in court on May 10, 2022.

The two were arraigned before court today after their arrest on April 28.

John Essel Baah and Enock Kwame Bosompem were arrested by the police for showing up at the ongoing NPP constituency executive elections clad in apparel that projected them as a part of the police personnel.

The police have indicated that the men are not a part of the police service and investigations have begun into their choice of clothing.

A third suspect, Ebenezer Painstil, who was later arrested has also been put on remand and will reappear with the other two in court on May 10.

Vanessa Calys-Tagoe
Vanessa Calys-Tagoe

News Contributor

TOP STORIES

