Tema District Council of Labour clean-up TOR and General Hospital ahead of the May Day

The Tema District Council of Labour (TDCL) of the Ghana Trades Union Congress (TUC) has organized a clean-up exercise ahead of the May Day celebrations.

The clean-up exercise was organized at Tema General Hospital and Tema Oil Refinery.

Mr. Emmanuel Addo-Kumi who is the TDCL Vice-Chairman said the exercise forms part of the “Operation Clean Your Frontage” initiative to help build a clean Ghana.

He stated that TUC was a union set to protect jobs and income of people during the COVID-19 era, the union could not operate in filth because the health of workers was important.

He said the canteen and various wards at the TGH were targeted places to tidy up since they were places visited regularly at the hospital adding that residents including children around the hospital and members of the union helped in cleaning.

Mr. Addo-Kumi who is also the Vice-Chairman for the Greater Accra Regional branch of the Ghana Trades Union Congress (TUC) said the TUC had an agreement to embark on a series of clean-up exercises within the areas they represent.

He said the action in the Greater Accra Region is in support of the Regional Coordinating Council’s (RCC) “Operation Clean Your Frontage” campaign.

He, therefore, urged all workers within the TDCL jurisdiction to join in the clean-up exercise in preparation for the May Day.

He stated however that this year the annual symposium for the celebration had been canceled due to the late release of the theme, which made it impossible for them to plan for it.

He however stated that members would join the national worker’s parade at the Independence Square after which they would gather at the GHACEM Clubhouse in Tema to continue the celebration.

The theme for this year’s May Day celebration is, “Protecting Jobs and Incomes in the Era of COVID-19 Pandemic and Beyond.”

Mr. Eric Elikem Kpodo, Assistant Estate Officer at TOR added that workers in TOR also took the chance to clean their surroundings even though they periodically clean the place but decided to aid by cleaning to make the “Operation Clean your Frontage” a success.

Meanwhile acting Human Resource Manager at TOR pleaded to the general public that waste products generated should be dumped at vantage points and also clean their frontage to have a dirt-free Ghana.

However, Madam Elizabeth Appiah Bonnah, Malaria Focal Person at TGH advised that since the rainy season was approaching it was necessary to keep our enclaves clear because more dirt attracts the chances of malaria.