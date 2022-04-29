Interior Minister charges Accra City Responds Team to enforce road traffic regulations

29.04.2022 LISTEN

The Minister of the Interior Mr. Ambrose Derry, Cleaning and Greening would be a daily task by the various Metropolitan Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) across the Greater Accra Region.

The Interior Minister, therefore, charged the Accra City Responds Team for the Operation Clean Your Frontage (OCYF) campaign to ensure that road traffic regulations were strictly adhered to, adding that the ban on motor tricycles plying the major highways in the Region would be highly enforced as the Operation Clean Your Frontage progresses.

Mr. Derry stated at the passing out ceremony of the Accra City Responds Team mandated to enforce the Operation Clean Your Frontage campaign, stressing that the initiative was another transformational agenda to get all individuals and responsible corporate entities to clean and green their immediate surroundings.

He said the 'Make Greater Accra work again' agenda by the Greater Accra Region Minister was a strategic initiative to get all stakeholders involved in waste management in the nation’s capital.

Mr. Derry stated that the passing out 867 officers had undergone rigorous training to instill in them a high level of discipline to serve as city response team and assist the security services to ensure the objectives of the Operation Clean your Frontage were achieved.

He said that the initiative would also mobilize and empower all urban actors to practically and sustainably respond to the region’s waste management and sanitation challenges.

It also seeks to create opportunities for sustainable urban and economic growth with enhanced security, a clean and green environment through Public, Private partnerships, and good governance.

Mr. Derry noted that the city response team would also, as part of their duty, assist the MMDAs and the security agencies in the area of traffic management, education on good waste management practices, ensure discipline on the various roads about proper parking and other commercial activities on some roads within the various MMDAs.