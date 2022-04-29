Casual labourer jailed 12 months for stealing quantities of snuff

29.04.2022 LISTEN

The Adentan Circuit Court in the Greater Accra Region has sentenced a 22-year-old casual labourer, Mutala Fuseini to 12 months imprisonment for stealing quantities of snuff valued at GHC24,000.00 at a factory.

Fuseini, charged with stealing, pleaded guilty with an explanation, after which the court presided over by Mrs. Sedinam Awo Balokah held that the accused’s explanation confirmed his guilt.

The trial judge, therefore, convicted Fuseini on his own plea and sentenced him accordingly.

Prosecuting Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo narrated that the complainant is Sadatu Alidu, a 48-year-old businesswoman.

The prosecution said the complainant owned a factory at East Legon Hills, near Santeo, which is in the production of herbal medicines including snuffs.

The Prosecutor said Fuseini and 39 others were employed as casual workers at the factory.

According to the prosecution, for the past three months, the complainant had been experiencing theft at the factory so she mounted a CCTV to monitor activities in the factory.

On February 22, this year the complainant detected another theft of snuff valued at GHC24,000.00.

The Prosecutor said the complainant quickly checked the CCTV footage and saw Fuseini and another now at large stealing the snuff.

According to the prosecution, the matter was reported to the Police at Lakeside and Fuseini was arrested.

During interrogation, Fuseini admitted the offense and mentioned seven other workers, now at large, as his accomplices.

Fuseini said the stolen items were normally sold to one Sariki at Nima but could not lead the investigators to the residence of the said Sariki.

The prosecution said the police are monitoring the convict's accomplice’s operational activities to arrest them.