Accra: 65-yr old woman, one other die after fire outbreak at Korle Bu Police Barracks

A family at the Korle Bu Police Barracks in the Great Accra Region has been left mourning after a fire outbreak at the barracks claimed the lives of a 65-year-old woman and one other.

The other victim is devastatingly an eleven-year-old girl who was also caught up in the fire.

The fire incident occurred in the late hours of Wednesday, April 27, 2022. From a press release from the National Fire Service, five other people were rescued from the fire and immediately convened to the hospital for medical care.

“Two (2) people lost their lives during a fire that occurred on the night of Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the Korle-Bu Police Barracks.

“The Victims were an Eleven (11) year old girl and a Sixty-Five (65) year old woman. Also affected were a One (1) Week Old Baby. Three (3) Year Old Boy and a Thirty Two (32) Year Old Adult who were rescued and are currently receiving treatment at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital,” parts of the press release from the Fire Service reads.

It adds, “The Five affected people were rescued from the fire and were quickly rushed to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital but two (2) were unfortunately pronounced dead on arrival.

The Fire reportedly started 20 minutes after 11 pm. Firefighters from the Accra Regional Headquarters Substation and Accra City Fire Station responded and managed to successfully bring the situation under control.

Unfortunately, there was little to do to save the two people that died.