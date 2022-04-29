Amaliba blasts NPP over Constituency election chaos; says ruling party now cherishes violence

Lawyer Abraham Amaliba

The Director of Legal Affairs of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abraham Amaliba has hit out at the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) over the violence recorded in its ongoing Constituency Executives election.

Chaos has already ensued at the several centres of the NPP Constituency Executive Election with the police causing the arrest of some people as well.

Speaking to TV3 on the New Day programme on Friday, April 29, 2022, Abraham Amaliba bemoaned the attacks on EC officials and the alleged removal of names to handicap some candidates.

He said from the Constituency election, it now appears violence has become a cherished commodity of the ruling New Patriotic Party.

“Yesterday was 30 years when we approved of this constitution and that ushered us into the democratic dispensation. So if you are witnessing things of this nature where the elections were characterized by attacks on EC officials, attacks on Police, and then removal of people’s names from the album then you will want to find out whether 30 years on, after the approval of the constitution, have we progressed or we are retrogressing?

“The acts are not democratic at all. But there is a certain trend that is happening in the NPP where violence has become something of a cherished commodity and so you will not be surprised to see some of these things,” Abraham Amaliba shared.

The NPP Constituency Elections are set to continue in various parts of the country through the weekend.

Voting is expected to end on Monday, May 2, 2022.