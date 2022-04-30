ModernGhana logo
NIA closes special registration points today

Social News NIA closes special registration points today
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has announced the closure of all its special registration points.

In a statement dated April 28, it said that the move was necessitated by the decline in the numbers at the registration points.

According to the NIA, the special registration points were set up in February 2022 to deal with the increased demand of Ghanaians who needed to get the Ghana card to aid their sim registration.

However, the NIA has noted that with over 40,000 daily registrations in mid-March, the numbers have declined to just under 5,000 daily registrations which according to the authority “does not justify the expense of maintaining these special registration points.”

The centers, Accra Sports Stadium, Kumasi Sports Stadium, Tamale Sports Stadium, Ho Sports Stadium, Sunyani Coronation Park and the Old Catholic Church, Pedu, Cape Coast will all be shut down today April, 29th.

Nevertheless, persons who want to acquire their Ghana Card can visit any of 276 district offices across the country as well as premium registration centers at the NIA headquarters and the Cal Bank head office in Accra.

For persons who registered at the Accra Sports Stadium, but do not receive their cards by close of business today will have their cards issued to them at the El-Wak Sports Stadium in Accra.

Vanessa Calys-Tagoe
Vanessa Calys-Tagoe

News ContributorPage: VanessaCalysTagoe

