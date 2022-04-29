ModernGhana logo
Mahama to speak on ‘Ghana at a Crossroad’ on May 2

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Former President, John Dramani Mahama has announced that he will be addressing the nation on May 2, 2022.

In a post on his Facebook page, the 2020 presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said his address will be on the theme ‘Ghana at a Crossroad’.

According to Mr. John Dramani Mahama, the country is at a crossroads and demands those in people to listen to the people and take the needed action.

“Our country is, sadly, at a Crossroad, and demands that leadership listens to the people and acts appropriately. This is the surest way to success on our chosen national journey of democracy and opportunities for all. Ghana must be placed fully unto the desired road,” the former President said in a Facebook post on Friday, April 29, 2022.

The post concludes, “On Monday May 02, 2022, I will be speaking on Ghana at a Crossroad, live on Facebook John Dramani Mahama, YouTube (@johnmahamatv) Channels, across a number of national radio and television channels and on other digital platforms.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

