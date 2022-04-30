We are 95% ready for E-levy take-off 'live and colored'; tithes won't be taxed — John Kumah

A Deputy Finance Minister, Dr. John Kumah has stated that government is 95% ready to go ahead with the E-Levy implementation come May 1.

He said the next 48 hours will shoot the preparedness level to a hundred percent.

According to him, come May 1 Ghanaians will witness the commencement of the controversial E-levy “live and colored.”

Speaking on the ‘AM show’ on Joy News today, he said the implementation will proceed on as scheduled.

He clarified that churches and mosques will not have their tithe and offerings taxed as being speculated by some persons.

His comments follow claims that tithes and offerings sent digitally will attract the 1.5% E-levy tax.

But Dr. Kumah explained that “assuming you issued a cheque of GHS2000 for your tithe and your bank is going to charge you for your bank service charges for issuing a check. Does it mean that you are being charged for your tithe?

“Or assuming that I picked my car bought fuel and drove to the bank and withdrew GHS2000 to go and pay my tithe, the transportation to the bank to withdraw the money and transportation to the church to pay the tithe, are they part of the tithe I am paying? So this is complete propaganda just to create fear in people. If you decide to pay GHS2000 as your offering or tithe, the church will receive that exact amount. E-levy will not affect it.”

Dr. Kumah argues that there is a difference between taxing mobile money transactions and taxing tithe.

He indicated that “if I send my tithe by MoMo, I may be taxed 1.5% after GHS100 as a service charge, but that is not going to affect the amount of tax I’m going to pay to my church and it is the same way if I have written a cheque my tithe will still be paid, but my bank will charge me for issuing the cheque. Let’s not confuse these things by saying E-levy is going to tax tithes and whats not, it’s a big lie.”

The Electronic Transaction Lexy (E-levy) was passed into law after a presidential assent in March.

The opposition NDC run to the Supreme Court to file an injunction to stop the implementation of the controversial levy.