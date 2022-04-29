Fetish priest calls for severe punishment for man who wanted to sell son for GHS500,000

29.04.2022 LISTEN

A fetish priest, Nana Tanoh Kwaw is urging the justice system of Ghana to deal mercilessly with Kobina Ebo, for attempting to sell his 16-year-old son to him for an amount of GHS500,000.

The Police arrested the 38-year-old man in March after he was reported by the fetish priest over plans to exchange his son for monetary gains.

The accused on Thursday, March 3, 2022, approached a spiritualist at Ayesakro, a suburb of Axim in the Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region.

During the interaction that ensued, the accused told the fetish priest he has a son and wants to use him for rituals to get money.

The spiritualist declined but the accused returned the same day in the afternoon and asked the spiritualist to buy his son for an amount of GHS500,000.

Shocked by what he heard, the fetish priest led the accused on and planned with the Police to get him arrested.

After being arraigned before the Takoradi Circuit Court B presided over by Her Honor, Abigail Anima Asare, the accused has been convicted after pleading guilty to charges against him.

He is to reappear in court on May 4, 2022, to receive his judgment from the court.

Speaking to Connect FM after the court hearing, the fetish priest, Nana Tanoh Kwaw said he wants the accused to be severely punished by the court.

“The mother of the young boy is dead so he wanted to sell him for that amount to me. I’m happy to hear that he has pleaded guilty and the court has convicted him.

“He should be punished to serve as a deterrent to anyone who thinks there is anything called money ritual,” the fetish priest said.

He urged the public to always be on the lookout for people with an appetite for money rituals and report such people to the security agencies.

“We must all help in clamping down on bad people in society. I don’t use my rituals to kill, I only help people,” Nana Tanoh Kwaw added.