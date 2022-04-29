Heavy rainstorm destroys Upper East French resource centre

Hours of rains have destroyed the Upper East Regional French Resource Centre located at Bolgatanga Girls Senior High School in Bolgatanga.

Apart from the roofs, some of the teaching and learning materials including books and research works were destroyed.

Two laptops used for research at the centre have also been affected and operations of the facility has come to a standstill.

The French Resource Centre, constructed in 1995, was part of the government of Ghana and government of France collaboration to establish French Resource Centres across all the then 10 regions in the country and were located in SHSs at the heart of the regions.

The idea was to provide conducive environment for the teaching and learning of the French Language as well as encouraging people to study the French Language.

Madam Ellen Atanga, Upper East Regional French Coordinator, Ghana Education Service, told the Ghana News Agency that the Centre comprised the store room, resource centre which contains all the materials needed to support students and teachers to research and prepare their lesson notes, conference room and office space.

She said since its establishment, the Centre had benefitted both public and private schools and members of the public where in-service training and reinforcement had been organised to improve the language proficiency of teachers and graduates in the field of French.

Madam Ellen said the Centre, a nonprofit entity, had computers and was connected to the Internet and was opened to people who wanted to research in other fields other than French to patronise.

Madam Atanga indicated that although some of the Centres located in other regions had been renovated, the Upper East Regional Centre had not seen any renovation since its establishment.

“If the Centre is not repaired swiftly, there is the likelihood that the few materials that are not affected yet would be destroyed by the next rainstorm because as I speak now the whole place is flooded,” she added.

The Regional Coordinator there appealed to stakeholders to come to their aid to put the facility back in shape to continue to contribute to the teaching and learning of French Language in the region.

“I appeal to a stakeholders to come to our aid because this is a Centre that is established for the benefit of the whole Upper East Region, it is not just limited to only people interested in French but for all people who want to research,” she stressed.

