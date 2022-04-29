ModernGhana logo
Akufo-Addo cause of his own problems; he made too many promises – Judge

29.04.2022 LISTEN

A retired Court of Appeal judge, Justice Isaac Duose, says President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has performed badly as Ghana’s leader if he is to be measured by the yardstick he set for himself.

Government has admitted there are challenges especially in recent times with the increase in general goods and services across the country but says Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war should be blamed for it.

But speaking in an exclusive interview with Class News Nii Marmah Boye Justice Douse noted that the President must blame himself for the fingers being pointed at him and his administration for the current hardships.

Talking about the President’s performance in office so far, Justice Douse said: “Akufo-Addo, he is the course of his own problem, he made too many promises probably not knowing how he was going to fulfill those promises.”

In his view “Ghana is a big country and our resources are very small so if you go about opening your mouth too big, you are bound to be measured by the yardstick you yourself have created.”

He said “if you want to measure Akufo-Addo’s performance by the yardstick he himself has created, he has performed very badly,” adding “if I see him, I will tell him: ‘Kweku you haven’t done well’.”

Justice Duose stated that the President made too many promises during the electioneering campaign and “I keep asking the voters: ‘do you really believe some of the promises the political leaders make when they are on the platforms asking for your votes”? he quizzed.

Apart from the President’s performance, Justice Douse also said he blames the electorate for not properly evaluating the promises that are given to vote people into positions.

“It’s not that if he says he can do it then we should vote for him, we have to really assess whether he has the capability of doing what he has promised to do,” he indicated.

Source: Classfmonline.com

