Krowor Assembly commences first phase of demolition for road expansion

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Krowor Municipal Assembly in the Greater Accra Region, Joshua Nii Bortey has led a team of engineers, officers from the city guards, and the Assembly task force to demolish illegal structures on the pavements to pave way for the expansion of the Accra-Tema beach road project.

The team on April 26, 2022 demolished illegal structures from the Channel 5 area towards the Nungua Old Town Bus Stop area as part of the first phase of demolition of illegal structures on pavements for the construction of the road project.

The exercise is expected to clear some illegal structures in waterways in the Krowor municipality to save life and property when there is a downpour.

Speaking in an interview with the media after the exercise, the MCE explained that the exercise is mainly targeted at helping the contractor working on the road project expand the road as planned.

He commended affected persons for cooperating with the taskforce adding that the exercise is for the good of all the people of Nungua.

He said the second phase of the exercise will commence after the holidays to enable the contractor to meet the timelines for the completion of the road expansion project.

