Solidarity message to our NPP compatriots in Wester North Region

The leadership of the NDC in Western North Region is by this statement wishing our brothers and sisters in the NPP the very best of luck in their pursuit to deepen our democracy through their internal party contest as they go to the polls today, 29th of April, 2022 to elect their Constituency Executives across the region.

As posited in article 55(5) of the Constitution, 1992, we wish for them to conform to the letter and spirit of this article. “The internal organization of a political party shall conform to democratic principles and its actions and purposes shall not contravene or be inconsistent with this Constitution or any other law”.

As democratic as the NPP purport to be, it is our fervent hope that their internal democratic elections will be devoid of chaos and violence as witnessed during the just ended polling station elections.

Such acts are despicable and has the potential to thwart our collective achievements as a region.

As stakeholders, we shall closely monitor the success or otherwise of this process as the day goes by.

We are by this statement admonishing delegates to be very circumspect and choose for themselves very good leaders who can help develop the region as a whole and not people who are self-centered and of malicious intent. Meritocracy should be the order of the day and not monetization.

On behalf of the leadership of the great NDC party in the region which birthed and nurtured our fourth Republic, we wish the NPP well.

Sam Jerome

Regional Communication Officer- NDC

29/04/2022.