Tema-bound stretch of motorway reopened to traffic after gas tanker roll over

The Tema-bound section of the Kwame Nkrumah motorway was reopened to traffic on Friday, 29 April 2022 after an LPG tanker had an accident on the road.

It was reopened following the successful extraction of the liquefied petroleum gas from the tanker, which rolled over on the motorway near the Abattoir on Thursday, 28 April 2022.

Announcing the reopening of the road to motorists, the police urged “all vehicle owners, particularly those who carry hazardous goods, to continuously service and maintain their vehicles and drive cautiously, especially as we are in the rainy season, to prevent such avoidable single road crashes on our highways.”

Officials of the Ghana National Fire Service together with the scene management crew successfully extracted the LPG from the tanker.

The rolled-over gas tanker has also been recovered to safety.

The gas tanker involved in the accident is registered as GN 4513-21.

