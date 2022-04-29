ModernGhana logo
D-Black’s nightclub fined over GH¢ 480,000 for illegal power connection

Managers of Oasis Pool and Shisha Lounge in Accra, have been slapped with GHc480,248 fine for using electricity illegally.

This computation was arrived at using a period of over 12 months of power use.

The Electricity Company of Ghana on Wednesday, April 27, disconnected the facility belonging to popular hip-life musician D-Black for illegal connection.

The facility is located behind the police headquarters in Accra.

According to Citi News sources, managers of the facility have been given 14 days to make payment or face prosecution.

The National Revenue Protection Taskforce of the ECG is mandated to go after all heavily indebted institutions across the country.

As part of their duties, they’re to rid the system of any illegalities, i.e., meter bypass, meter manipulation, and use of electricity without corresponding billing.

So far, some institutions have suffered similar fate and have been dealt with by the power distribution company.

ECG has declared its resolve to recover debts and to sanitize the system.

—citinewsroom

