2022 Times Report ranks KNUST as best institution in Africa

Ghana’s prestigious tertiary institution, the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has been named the best University in Africa in the area of quality education.

This is according to the latest ranking contained in the 2022 Times Higher Education Impact Ranking published on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

The ranking which considers 1,600 universities across 99 countries and territories puts KNUST 14th on the globe and the best on the continent.

“The result is based on 13 meticulously calibrated performance measures that assess a university’s performance in four areas of quality education; teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook.

“The list includes 1,180 universities from 106 countries worldwide, KNUST placed 14th Globally with a score of 83.7% and topped all the Universities in Africa in terms of quality education,” a release from KNUST signed by the school’s Deputy Registrar and University Relations Officer, Dr. Daniel Norris Bekoe has said.

The Times Higher Education World University Impact Ranking 2022 include more than 1,600 universities across 99 countries and territories, making them the largest and most diverse university rankings to date.

This year’s ranking analyzed more than 108 million citations across over 14.4 million research publications and included survey responses from almost 22,000 scholars globally.

