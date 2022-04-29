Truck carrying hazardous gas removed from Tema Motorway

The Ghana Police Service has today announced the successful removal of a truck carrying hazardous gas (LPG) from the Tema Motorway.

The removal was aided by the Ghana National Fire Service and scene management crew.

On Thursday April, 28, the police reported that the said truck had rolled over onto the median strip on the Tema bound Kwame Nkrumah Motorway (N1) near the Abattoir.

According to the police, no causalities were recorded but the nature and danger of the truck necessitated a roadblock.

The police cautioned drivers of such trucks carrying hazardous goods to be up to date with the maintenance of the vehicle and drive cautiously to prevent single road crashes on the highway.

Meanwhile, On Wednesday, April 26, the police reported an incident of a cargo truck that caught fire.

Prior to that, on April 23, separate road crashes were reported to have occurred on the same motorway between Adjeikojo and Abattoir involving an articulated truck and a single rollover rigid truck.

Update

Public Notice!

In reference to the truck carrying hazardous gas (LPG) which rolled over onto the median strip on the Tema bound Kwame Nkrumah Motorway (N1) near the Abattoir, in the early hours of Thursday, April 28, 2022, the Ghana National Fire Service and the scene management crew have efficiently managed to extract the LPG into another vehicle.

Also, the rolled-over truck has been recovered to safety and as a result, the Airport MTTD has opened the Tema-bound section for motorists.

We, therefore, take this opportunity to thank the entire emergency ground team officers from the Ghana National Fire Service, the Road Safety Management Services Limited and the Airport MTTD for their quick response, professional and the long hours of work in managing the situation, as well as all motorists for their patience.

Meanwhile, we urge all vehicle owners, particularly those who carry hazardous goods, to continuously service and maintain their vehicles, and drive cautiously especially as we are in the rainy season, to prevent such avoidable single road crashes on our highways.