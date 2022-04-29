Akufo-Addo has made state institutions more powerful than courts — Jantuah

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of African Energy Consortium Limited, Lawyer Kwame Jantuah has shared that state institutions have become more powerful than the law courts under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Speaking to TV3 on the Breakfast Show on Friday, April 29, 2022, on the likelihood of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) going ahead with the implementation of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) this weekend, Mr. Jantuah said the rush is baffling.

According to him, it will be prudent for the GRA to allow the injunction filed by the Minority to be determined before any plans to start the implementation.

“Akufo-Addo has made state institutions more powerful than the courts. What’s the rush? Let the injunction go through and let's see what will happen. What is the rush [to have the implementation of the E-Levy]?

“What is the rush? The operation side of [E-Levy] is where the problem is. The government will be looking into my account to know what I’m using it for. Is that legal? This is an indirect tax, direct tax is where we should put systems together for proper enforcement. You cannot determine your revenue from the indirect tax,” Lawyer Kwame Jantuah argued.

He said instead of rushing to implement the controversial levy, government should rather open up to the Ghanaians and come clean about the true financial situation of the country.

“They should tell us where we stand with our finances. They should come clean and tell government A,B, C, D. We have this and we don’t have this so let’s come together.

“Is the government going to stop taking loans? They should tell us,” Lawyer Jantuah indicated.

From the Ghana Revenue Authority, the implementation of the E-Levy is scheduled to commence on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

The Supreme Court will however determine the injunction application of the Minority on May 4, 2022.