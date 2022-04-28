Coup mongers only seek a short-cut to power; we must resist them – Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on the Ghanaians to stand firm and oppose devilish sermons from coup mongers.

According to H.E Nana Akufo-Addo, people who preach coup are only seeking a shortcut to power and have no respect for the masses.

Delivering an address on the 30th anniversary of the 1992 Constitution on Thursday, April 28, 2022, President Akufo-Addo stressed that all coup mongers must be opposed.

“They will rather have authoritarian rule foisted on the citizens claiming Ghana was underdeveloped and we needed to get things done in a hurry.

“They claimed that democracy was cumbersome and will divide Ghanaians along tribal lines. However, the word was widespread and unanimous to have a decade-long ban on party political activities imposed in 1981 lifted and the return to multiparty democracy established. The Ghanaian people wanted a living condition of freedom where there was respect for individual liberty,” President Akufo-Addo said.

He continued, “Simply because they have no respect for the Ghanaian people, they are either unwilling to subject themselves to the open scrutiny of the Ghanaian people or because they know that they will be rejected by the Ghanaian people.

“Thus seeking a shortcut to office in power. Let us resist such persons for our common good.”

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has also responded to calls for parts of the 1992 Constitution to be amended.

In his address today, the President noted that if necessary, parts of the Constitution that need amendment should be considered.

He, however, emphasised that it should be on the condition that it will be for the good of both contemporary and future generations.

“The Constitution is a living document and so whenever circumstances require, we should be prepared to make the necessary amendments to affect the needs of contemporary and future times,” the president indicated.