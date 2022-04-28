ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Coup mongers only seek a short-cut to power; we must resist them – Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines President of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
President of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on the Ghanaians to stand firm and oppose devilish sermons from coup mongers.

According to H.E Nana Akufo-Addo, people who preach coup are only seeking a shortcut to power and have no respect for the masses.

Delivering an address on the 30th anniversary of the 1992 Constitution on Thursday, April 28, 2022, President Akufo-Addo stressed that all coup mongers must be opposed.

“They will rather have authoritarian rule foisted on the citizens claiming Ghana was underdeveloped and we needed to get things done in a hurry.

“They claimed that democracy was cumbersome and will divide Ghanaians along tribal lines. However, the word was widespread and unanimous to have a decade-long ban on party political activities imposed in 1981 lifted and the return to multiparty democracy established. The Ghanaian people wanted a living condition of freedom where there was respect for individual liberty,” President Akufo-Addo said.

He continued, “Simply because they have no respect for the Ghanaian people, they are either unwilling to subject themselves to the open scrutiny of the Ghanaian people or because they know that they will be rejected by the Ghanaian people.

“Thus seeking a shortcut to office in power. Let us resist such persons for our common good.”

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has also responded to calls for parts of the 1992 Constitution to be amended.

In his address today, the President noted that if necessary, parts of the Constitution that need amendment should be considered.

He, however, emphasised that it should be on the condition that it will be for the good of both contemporary and future generations.

“The Constitution is a living document and so whenever circumstances require, we should be prepared to make the necessary amendments to affect the needs of contemporary and future times,” the president indicated.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Akufo-Addo side with calls for the amendment of 1992 Constitution
28.04.2022 | Headlines
Election of MMDCEs would be brought back again after necessary consultations – Akufo-Addo
28.04.2022 | Headlines
Let’s review the constitution if need be – Akufo-Addo
28.04.2022 | Headlines
Let’s reject coup mongers, they have no respect – Akufo-Addo
28.04.2022 | Headlines
‘Democracy has been good for us, the longest uninterrupted and stable constitutional governance ’ – Akufo-Addo
28.04.2022 | Headlines
Pay E-Levy to give your children a bright future – Gov’t charge Ghanaians
28.04.2022 | Headlines
High Court dismisses Ato Essien’s application for stay of proceedings
28.04.2022 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo to address nation on 30th anniversary of 1992 Constitution
28.04.2022 | Headlines
Bawumia receives Tony Blair
28.04.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line