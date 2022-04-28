ModernGhana logo
Exercise extreme caution while driving during rainy period — NRSA to motorists

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) is urging all motorists to be extra cautious while using the various roads in the country ahead of the rainy season.

From the recent alerts from the Ghana Meteorological Agency, the country is set to experience rains even before the rainy season comes around.

Taking a cue from the Ghana Meteo alert, the National Road Safety Authority has issued a press release imploring drivers to be extra careful.

“The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) is therefore asking all road users to exercise extreme caution while using the roads during this period. These wet conditions are dangerous for driving and present rather unique challenges to drivers/riders, which include, but not limited to, reduced traction, reduced steering ability and visibility, as well as increased braking or stopping distance,” part of a release from the NRSA has said.

In an appeal to the general public, the NRSA stresses that the best way to stay safe in bad weather conditions is to stay home if possible and only drive when necessary.

Drivers are advised to check and replace worn-out windshield wiper blades, maintain a safe distance from the vehicles, take special care when driving behind long vehicles, and avoid heavy braking to avoid skidding.

Below is a copy of the NRSA press release:

