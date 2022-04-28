ModernGhana logo
28.04.2022 Headlines

Let’s reject coup mongers, they have no respect – Akufo-Addo

28.04.2022 LISTEN

President Nana Addo Dankwa Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said there are coup-mongers who seek to cut short the democracy of Ghana by pronouncing a military takeover in Ghana.

According to him, such persons either do not respect the Ghanaian people or fear that they will be rejected in elections hence calling for the overthrow of an elected government.

President Akufo-Addo urged all Ghanaians to reject such persons.

Delivering his speech on the 30th anniversary of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana on Thursday, April 28, he said “Several attempts to take Ghana down the path of multiparty democracy was met with stiff opposition and cynical response.

“They will rather have authoritarian rule foisted on the citizens claiming Ghana was underdeveloped and we needed to get things done in a hurry.

“They claimed that democracy was cumbersome and will divide Ghanaians along tribal lines. However, the word was widespread and unanimous to have a decade-long ban on party-political activities imposed in 1981 lifted and the return to multiparty democracy established. The Ghanaian people wanted a living condition of freedom where there was respect for individual liberty.”

He added that some people want to return to the dark days of authoritarian rule.

“Simply because they have no respect for the Ghanaian people, they are either unwilling to subject themselves to the open scrutiny of the Ghanaian people or because they know that they will be rejected by the Ghanaian people. Thus seeking a shortcut to office in power. Let us resist such persons for our common good.”

