Health sector needs more financial assistance than education — PHFAoG Vice President 

The vice president of the Private Health Facility Association of Ghana (PHFAoG) Mr. Samuel Boakye Donkor has said, to achieve universal quality health care delivery as a nation, government must invest heavily in the health sector.

He argues that the health sector needs more financial assistance than the educational sector.

According to him, some laws governing the health sector must be amended to improve the quality of healthcare in the sector.

"The laws regulating the sector must be amended. We have made laws for so many years life is changing we are in the technological world. Day in and day out things are changing why do we still have to hold on to such laws. Let's adapt to the new system to serve ourselves. Government should have it as a core that we are saving lives therefore no amount can buy it.

"If you are in a hospital no matter where you are, you must employ 20 nurses and 3 doctors and also NHIS law says if you a doctor serving at a clinic per your level even if you can save a life don't save a life because that's not your level; the case must be transferred to a hospital must change," he stated.

Mr Donkor noted that without good health one cannot go to school or workplace for government to collect taxes to develop the country and grow the economy.

"I always say it needs more money than education because we save lives and saving live comes with a cost. A set up to save a life without money we can not buy anything run the facility," he stressed.

He pointed out that delayed payment of monies owed service providers by the NHIS puts them in a difficult situation which sometimes affects smooth operations.

"NHIS's major challenge is paying us on time. Sometimes it can take six months, a whole year without payment, how do we pay our employees.

"Again, our economy is not allowing us to have a stable price for drugs, machines, and not even for payment of salaries. Dollars are always on the rise, manufacturers crying a lot. But the same tariffs NHIS pay us five years ago are the same," he intimated.

He revealed this to the journalists while speaking on the topic; " Access to Finance" at an ongoing three days exhibition of West Africa Pharma Exhibition at the Accra international conference centre.