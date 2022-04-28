Pay E-Levy to give your children a bright future – Gov’t charge Ghanaians

The government of Ghana is charging the citizenry to accept the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) to guarantee a brighter future for the next generation.

In a post on the Twitter page of the Ministry of Information on Thursday, April 29, 2022, it argues that the payment of the newly introduced levy will help the government to build the country for a better tomorrow.

“By paying E-Levy you are giving our children a bright future,” the post reads while adding, “Your taxes work for you. Pay your taxes. Let’s build Ghana together.”

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on March 31, 2022, assented to the E-Levy Bill into law after it had been passed by Parliament in the absence of the Minority.

Since then, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has been working to put the necessary measures and structures in place for the commencement of the implementation of the levy.

Although the Minority in Parliament led by Haruna Iddrisu has filed an injunction application at the Supreme Court, the Ministry of Finance is confident that the GRA will start the implementation of the new levy on May 1, 2022, as planned.