Employers cautioned against using HIV and AIDS status as prerequisite for employment

Dr Stephen Ayisi Addo, Programme Manager for the National AIDS/STI Control Programme has cautioned employers against using the HIV and AIDS status of prospective employees as a prerequisite for employment.

He said the act is an affront to Ghana’s Health Laws and the Workplace HIV/TB policy.

Dr Ayisi Addo who was speaking at the Ghana News Agency-Tema Regional Office’s stakeholder engagement seminar noted that management of organizations should not even move to the situation of mandatorily demanding such screening and subsequently using it as a condition.

Speaking on the topic, “Workplace policy on HIV/AIDS, who enforces it,” Dr Ayisi Addo stressed that the International Labour Organization (ILO) Convention and the Ghana Aids Commission Act state clearly that no one should be denied employment because of their status, which was monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Tema.

He emphasized that “we should not impose screening of HIV on anybody as a condition for employment even though as a Programme we are interested in many people knowing their status, but not as a condition for certain important things in life like employment, and marriage”.

He disclosed that the programme was engaging with the military to review its policy of mandatory testing for recruitment, saying that, “they do it mandatory because they need people of a certain performance rate to be able to thrive effectively in a strong stressful environment, so it is because of that purposes”.

Dr Ayisi Addo noted that one of the reasons why management could know a person’s status was for the placement of the person at a position that would not affect his or her immunity, but not to discriminate against that person.

He stressed that “help the person with medical care, change his work schedule but not to lay them off because they tested positive”.

HIV, he said was a workplace issue as it affected people who come to work and one could contract it there, therefore the need for every organization to come out with HIV Workplace Policy on how to better manage positive employees without it affecting their outputs.

“A workplace is a place for interaction, social intercourse and in the process, there is physical contact and therefore communicable diseases, like COVID-19 and HIV can occur, HIV is created in the workplace and it must therefore be managed in the workplace,” he said.

He indicated that issues surrounding HIV and TB must be handled with non-discrimination, saying stigma and discrimination were big barriers to HIV prevention.

Dr Ayisi Addo explained that stigmatization was tagging something or somebody that leads to people responding to it negatively “so the moment I tag something and people start shying away, I have stigmatized the person and we do that sometimes carelessly”.