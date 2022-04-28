Operation Clean Your Frontage task force is a duplication of roles — ChaLoG

28.04.2022 LISTEN

Mr. Romeo Akahoho, Executive Secretary of the Chamber for Local Governance (ChaLoG) on Thursday questions why the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) was interested in forming 'Operation Clean Your Frontage' task force when there are already security groups in the various assemblies to perform the task.

“If you say people should clean their frontage and you want to enforce it, what is the work of the environmental officers, they were once called saman-saman people who go round to enforce sanitation, we still have environmental officers, so what’s the job of the environmental officers?"

Mr. Akahoho who is a former Presiding Member of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) said the various Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) has an existing task force that could enforce the initiative in their respective jurisdiction during interaction with the media in Tema as monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult).

He stressed that the introduction of a task force to implement the ‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’ is a duplication of the work of the environmental officers at district assemblies.

Mr. Akahoho stated that the introduction of such a task force was not only a parallel role but also an excess usage of state money and a recipe to create chaotic situations in the communities.

He added that the environmental officers have the responsibility to prosecute anybody who goes against environmental and sanitation by-laws, adding that they also give notices and caution people against creating environmental nuisances.

He said some Assemblies had even gone a step further to run environmental courts to ensure that sanitation offenders were duly prosecuted in court to serve as a deterrent to others.

ChaLoG questioned what the government and the RCC were doing on the monies paid to private institutions that have a franchise to clean streets and other places.

He said instead of creating parallel roles, they must rather empower the environmental departments to ensure they carry out their responsibilities instead of shifting it to the citizens.

The Greater Accra Minister announced that to ensure the implementation of the Regional Coordinating Council’s initiative, Operation Clean Your Frontage, some 1,000 people had received intensive training at the Bundase Military Camp to operate as City Response Team for the campaign.