28.04.2022 Social News

9-member technical committee inaugurated to review Single Spine Pay Policy

By Reporter
Hon. Ignatius Baffour AwuahHon. Ignatius Baffour Awuah
28.04.2022 LISTEN

The Minister in charge of Employment and Labour Relations, Hon. Ignatius Baffour Awuah on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, inaugurated a 9-Member Technical Committee to review the Single Spine Pay Policy (SSPP) and make recommendations for the consideration of the National Tripartite Committee (NTC).

The Minister who also doubles as the Chairman of the National Tripartite Committee charged the Committee to among others, assess the extent to which the objectives of the SSPP have been achieved, identify the key challenges in the implementation of the SSPP including linking performance to pay, market premium and administration of salary differentials in the public sector.

The Committee was also tasked to make proposals on the SSPP, estimate the cost implications of the same, advise the NTC on the implementation of the Committee's recommendations and consider any other matter consequential to the subject.

The Committee is chaired by Dr. Alhassan lddrisu of the Ministry of Finance with the following members: Mr. Benjamin Arthur (the CEO of Fair Wages and Salaries Commission) and Ms. Gloria Bortele Noi represent Government; Mr. Kingsley Laar, Mr. Isaac Sackey and Ms. Dela Agbeli represent Employers and Dr. Kwabena Nyarko Otoo, Mr. Benjamin Kobina Osei and Mr. Daniel Amamoo representing Organised Labour.

The Committee has three (3) months to submit its report.

Meanwhile, a Technical Sub-Committee of the NTC was also inaugurated by the Hon. Minister to submit proposals for the determination of the 2023 National Daily Minimum Wage (NDMW).

Mr. Edward Asuo Afram from the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) is the Chairman of the Sub-Committee.

Other members are Mr. Benjamin Arthur and Mrs. Emma Ofori Agyemang representing Government; Mr. Joseph Kingsley Amuah, Ms. Yvanne Asare-Yeboa and Mr Eugene Abraham representing the Employers.

The rest are Dr. Kwabena Nyarko Otoo, Mr. Isaac Baah and Mr. Ishmeal Ankrah representing Organised Labour.

