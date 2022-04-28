ModernGhana logo
Call off strike by Friday - NLC orders CLOGSAG

The National Labour Commission (NLC) expects the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) to call off its members’ strike action by Friday, April 29.

At a final meeting on Wednesday, April 27 between CLOGSAG and government led by Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Relations Bright Wereko Brobbey, the two parties confirmed resolution of the matter.

CLOGSAG, however, insists that it is awaiting a letter from the Ministry of Finance to the Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD) before officially calling off its action.

“We have given ourselves up to Friday to resolve all outstanding issues,” said Isaac Bampoe Addo, the Executive Secretary of CLOGSAG.

“We have finished with negotiations, we are waiting for implementation.”

But Executive Secretary of the Commission Ofosu Asamoah indicated that the Finance Minister, who arrived in Ghana on Tuesday from an official assignment abroad, has been briefed and will, in turn, brief cabinet on the matter on Thursday.

He assured that CLOGSAG’s Executive Secretary will consult his council members in order to officially call off the strike.

“So, the two proposals or actions seem to be meeting – the Minister is meeting cabinet [Thursday] and Friday he will issue a letter to the Controller [and Accountant General]. [CLOGSAG] is also meeting its members [Thursday] by a letter, meet on Friday and also call off the strike. So, invariably the process on both sides will end on Friday.”

He expressed hope that on Wednesday, May 4, the striking civil servants will be in their offices to work.

The strike was started by CLOGSAG on Thursday, April 21.

