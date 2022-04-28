Leave anus sex for animals, the gods of our land and forefathers hate it – Quotation Master

28.04.2022 LISTEN

Ghanaian controversial speaker, Kwaku Peprah, popularly known as Quotation Master, has said couples who practice anal sex are animals and gays.

According to him, the style is one of the many vices white people are trying to get Africans adopt, adding “unfortunately we have accepted it and now see it as normal when it’s not.”

Talking to Rev. Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9FM’s NsemPii, he said, “Only gays and animals have sex with their partners through their anus. If a man and woman also decide to practice this, then I don’t see the difference between them, gays and animals.”

He emphasized couples who practice this type of sex should stop immediately “because it is not part of our culture and is improper.”

“The gods of our land and forefathers hate such acts. It doesn’t matter if you’re married or not, consider yourself gay or an animal once you have anal sex,” he stated.

---happyghana.com