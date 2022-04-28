ModernGhana logo
Karpowership Ghana donates to Muslims at Bawaleshie

Karpowership Ghana has donated some food items to the Muslim community at Bawaleshie in East Legon.

The items donated include bags of rice, cartons of tin tomatoes, cartons of milk, cartons of soft drinks, and cartons of milo.

“We are pleased to share in your holy month of fasting on this day,” Sandra Amarquaye, Communications Specialist for Karpowership said.

The gesture, she said, was Karpowership’s way of expressing love and generosity to the Muslim community.

She added that “the donation symbolises how significant the Islamic month of Ramadan is to us.”

Ms Amarquaye expressed gratitude to Muslims for using the period of Ramadan as a moment to step up their expression of generosity towards others through almsgiving and feeding of the destitute and needy.

The Imam of the East Legon Central mosque Sheikh Ahmed Mohammed Alfadul upon receiving the products, expressed his heartfelt thanks to Karpowership and prayed to the Almighty for blessings for the company.

He also praised the organization for its diverse support of communities across the country.

