12,964 candidates failed 2021 promotion test

Some 12,964 out of the 39,918 candidates who were shortlisted for the December 2021 promotion test to various teaching grades within the Ghana Education Service (GES) were not successful.

In a statement released by the GES, some 26,954 candidates representing 67.5 per cent were successful.

The promotion test was written for the grades including Deputy Director, Assistant Director I, Assistant Director II and Principal Superintendent.

Out of the 3,538 candidates who took the test for the Deputy Director grade, 2,330, representing 65.8 per cent passed.

Also, 7,785 representing 71 per cent out of the 10,950 candidates who took the test passed for the Assistant Director grade.

For the Principal Superintendent grade, 2,298 representing 69 per cent were successful, out of the 3,329 candidates, who were shortlisted for the test.

The GES noted that formal promotion letters will be released in due course.

