Week-old baby, three others injured in fire at Korle-Bu

Social News
A week-old baby and three other persons have been severely injured in a fire outbreak at the Korle-Bu Police barracks in Accra.

The week-old baby and 3 others got burnt when fire gutted parts of the Police barracks on Wednesday, 27 April 2022.

According to eyewitnesses, the inferno started after 10pm.

The injured persons are reported to have been sleeping when fire gutted parts of the structure where they lived.

Fire fighters however, intervened to douse the fire and prevent it from spreading further.

The affected persons are currently receiving treatment at the Korle-Bu Hospital.

Source: classfmonline.com

