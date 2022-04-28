ModernGhana logo
Independently probe clash between Police and youth — Akatsi South MP Bernard Ahiafor to Ambrose Dery

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Member of Parliament (MP) for Akatsi South, Hon. Bernard Ahiafor is requesting an urgent independent probe into clashes between the Police and the Youth in his Constituency.

Earlier this month, there was an alleged high-handedness and lateralization of some Police officers at Akatsi Police station resulting in the death of some young men and the consequent clash between the youth and the police.

The incident followed a similar one that occurred on November 3, 2021, where 21-year-old Etornam Avulekpor was allegedly beaten by a police officer. He was later taken to Ho Teaching Hospital where he died.

In the last clash between the Police and the youth on April 9, 2022, a man identified as Setor Maxwell Agormeda lost his life with two other persons who sustained serious injuries.

Concerned by the clashes in his Constituency, Hon. Bernard Ahiafor has petitioned the Interior Ministry to launch an independent probe into the two separate incidents.

“It is against the backdrop of these recent security upheavals in the Akatsi South Municipality that we humbly crave your indulgence to conduct an urgent independent investigation into the two separate incidents, to bring the perpetrators to justice and to forestall any future occurrence and once again build the trust and confidence in the police, who are to protect life and property and maintain peace and security,” a letter from the Akatsi South MP addressed to the Interior Minister reads.

It concludes, “We trust that you will take the necessary and needed actions to constitute an independent team to conduct the investigation and address the current tensions in the Akatsi South Municipality before it gradually degenerates into a National Security threat. Counting on your usual cooperation.”

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

