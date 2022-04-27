Bawku conflict: GHS begs 'run-away' health workers to return to post

27.04.2022 LISTEN

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) is meeting with health staff in Bawku this week to address problems facing health workers in the midst of the prolonged inter-tribal conflict in the Municipality.

The meeting seeks to get 'run-away' health workers to return to the post to save the gradual collapse of the health system in troubling Bawku.

Some health workers in the municipality have taken advantage of the conflict in the municipality to abandon work.

This has consequently taken a toll on the few available providing health services as they have reached a breakpoint.

As part of efforts to adapt to the ongoing crisis in the municipality to provide health services to the vulnerable especially children and pregnant women, a management decision was taken in a meeting held on the 22nd of April 2022 to meet all staff who are currently not at the post to find out the best way to assist them to work in facilities that are relatively safer for them to work.

The meeting started today and will continue tomorrow at the MHD Conference room.

It is expected that at the end of the two-day engagement, all recalcitrant health workers will be called to order.

Find below the Ghana Health Service letter plus the list of health workers who have vacated their posts: