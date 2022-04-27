ModernGhana logo
ECG personnel storm parliament to disconnect power over debt, waited for Speaker Bagbin to leave

A task force of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Wednesday visited Parliament to embark on a disconnection exercise.

It is alleged the officials of ECG who are currently in Parliament are awaiting the departure of Mr Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament, before the disconnection.

The exercise according to officials of ECG had been necessitated due to the indebtedness of the House.

It is unclear the exact amount Parliament owes the power distribution company.

On March 14 2022, ECG disconnected power to Terminal 3 of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) and other offices of the Ghana Airports Company over unpaid bills.

The disconnection exercise was undertaken after the KIA failed to pay its indebtedness to the power distribution company. Ghana News Agency Sources say KIA owes ECG close to GHC49 million.

An attempt by the management of the KIA to pay the debt by cheque when the disconnection exercise was underway was rejected by the task force.

Power has however been restored to the Airport company.

