A/R: Police probe mysterious death of Taxi driver in Kumasi

Police in Kumasi say it has commenced investigations into circumstances that led to the death of a Taxi driver at Breman within the Suame Municipality.

The lifeless body of the 42-year-old was found in his car in the early hours of Monday, April 25. The deceased has been identified as Kwabena Fosu.

The horrible smell from the vehicle drew the attention of residents who later discovered the body in the back seat of the cab.

Residents say the taxi was parked in the neighbourhood since Friday, April 22.

There were drops of bloodstains underneath the Taxi with registration number AS-1808-20.

Crime scene officers from the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ashanti Regional Police Command carried out an assessment and conveyed the body to the morgue.

---3news.com