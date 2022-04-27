Burkinabe nationals from jihadist base in Boulgou province sneak in to fight in Bawku – IGP orders Police to act fast

The Ghana Police Service has uncovered that some Burkinabe nationals are involved in the violence in Bawku.

“Report reaching Headquarters indicate that there is an involvement of some Burkinabe nationals from the Boulgou province in the ongoing conflict in Bawku,” part of a Police letter dated April 6 has said.

In a letter from the Police cited by Modernghana News noted that a significant number of Burkinabe fighters were seen retreating to Burkina Faso following an operation by Ghanaian security forces to arrest the perpetrators of violence in the area.

The Police say although the Burkinabe nationals involved in the Bawku conflict may be motivated by tribal ties and financial gains, the security situation in the area could serve as a conduit for Jihadist and violent extremists to infiltrate and radicalize the local populace and advance their course.

As a result, the letter signed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Alex Kwame Safo-Adu, Chief Staff Officer has asked the Upper East Regional Police Command to heighten security in Bawku and along the borders.

Below is a copy of the letter: