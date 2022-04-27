ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Burkinabe nationals from jihadist base in Boulgou province sneak in to fight in Bawku – IGP orders Police to act fast

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Burkinabe nationals from jihadist base in Boulgou province sneak in to fight in Bawku – IGP orders Police to act fast
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Ghana Police Service has uncovered that some Burkinabe nationals are involved in the violence in Bawku.

“Report reaching Headquarters indicate that there is an involvement of some Burkinabe nationals from the Boulgou province in the ongoing conflict in Bawku,” part of a Police letter dated April 6 has said.

In a letter from the Police cited by Modernghana News noted that a significant number of Burkinabe fighters were seen retreating to Burkina Faso following an operation by Ghanaian security forces to arrest the perpetrators of violence in the area.

The Police say although the Burkinabe nationals involved in the Bawku conflict may be motivated by tribal ties and financial gains, the security situation in the area could serve as a conduit for Jihadist and violent extremists to infiltrate and radicalize the local populace and advance their course.

As a result, the letter signed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Alex Kwame Safo-Adu, Chief Staff Officer has asked the Upper East Regional Police Command to heighten security in Bawku and along the borders.

Below is a copy of the letter:

427202284220-wcsevihuto-9ff678ac-04d6-474e-9433-5c826783dcfa

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Bawku: Nurses, midwives abandon post; health system shut down since January - GHS
27.04.2022 | Headlines
ECG personnel storm parliament to disconnect power over debt, waited for Speaker Bagbin to leave
27.04.2022 | Headlines
Prof. Aaron Michael Oquaye calls for reforms in appointment and removal of judges
27.04.2022 | Headlines
E-levy: #FixTheCountry Movement to sue GRA if...
27.04.2022 | Headlines
Treat US report on human rights abuses in Ghana with contempt; it's rubbish – Prof. Kwesi Aning
27.04.2022 | Headlines
Court files 'can go round, get stuck; it doesn't mean they have been stolen, destroyed' – Retired judge on 'very unfair' US verdict on judiciary
27.04.2022 | Headlines
James Gyakye Quayson files for review of Court ruling restraining him from acting as MP
27.04.2022 | Headlines
Wealth, power in hands of few prepare grounds for violent citizens mobilisation — Ibn Chambas
27.04.2022 | Headlines
Why are elections not moving Africa to the promise land of dev't, peace and stability? — Ibn Chambas asks
27.04.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line