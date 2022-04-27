ModernGhana logo
Opera Square: Building still smoldering 24 hours after fire outbreak

More than 24 hours after the fire gutted wholesale shops in the Opera Square building near Rawlings Park, in Accra, the fire is yet to be doused completely.

The building was still smoldering when the Ghana News Agency visited the scene on Wednesday at about 1700 hours.

Two fire tankers were on site Tuesday evening to douse any possible spark.

Officers from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) were also at the scene to ensure the safety of the public.

The fire, which occurred on Monday razed some wholesale shops in the Opera Square building.

The inferno, which started around 1600 hours, razed all wholesale shops on the top floor of the Opera Square.

However, the ground floor, which harbours some retail shops, including banks such as the Bank of Africa and GT Bank, were not affected.

Fire officers had a torrid time dousing the blaze, which they succeeded in bringing under control at about 0720 hours on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Ghana National Fire Service has urged Ghanaians to desist from building on water hydrants.

Assistant Divisional Officer Grade Two (ADO2), Alex King Nartey, at the Public Relations Department of GNFS, Headquarters, in an interview with journalists, said the situation was hampering effective fire fighting efforts in the region.

“Our hydrants are the easiest way to help us fight fires. In market like this, people build their shops on hydrants, people do illegal things and block these hydrants, so, we have hydrants but unfortunately sometimes the hydrants are not flowing.

“People have their shops on them, dumped rubbish in them so we are calling on people to desist from such habits so that when there is fire we can better serve them,” he said.

GNA

