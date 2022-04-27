Treat US report on human rights abuses in Ghana with contempt; it's rubbish – Prof. Kwesi Aning

The Director, Faculty of Academic Affairs & Research at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPKTC), Professor Kwesi Aning has asked Ghanaians to treat the report by the US State Department citing Ghana for many human rights abuse with contempt.

Speaking to TV3 in an interview, Prof. Aning described the report as rubbish.

“Were you to put 20 Ghanaian scholars and human rights activists together we can write a worst report about the United States. So this report to me is rubbish and I think it should be treated with the contempt that it deserves. After almost 62 years of independence, we can write our own report.

“We have a vibrant Civil society, we have a Parliament irrespective of its problems or weaknesses, we have a judiciary that we can criticize. A whole Minister made suggestions about how judicial decisions can lead to certain problems,” Prof. Kwesi Aning argued.

According to him, Ghana does not need any report from the US State Department to know things are wrong in the country.

He said for a country that has survived over six decades since gaining independence, Ghana should be bold to tell the US that its report is unacceptable.

“We don’t need the State Department to tell what we are doing right or wrong. So I think we should dismiss this report with the contempt that it deserves. I think after all these years of independence we should be bold and tell them that this is not right,” Prof. Kwesi Aning stressed.

Meanwhile, security analyst Adama Bonaa has also criticised the US for the latest report.

For him, it is baffling that a country that arrests Afghans and locks them up without trial can find fault in another country and cite it for human rights abuses but not address its shortcomings in the same area.

“The US arrested people from Afghanistan, locked them up in Guantanamo Bay for years without any trial. The US shouldn’t be the one telling us about trial, unfair arrests, and all those things.

“Yes, all of us have had the reason to ask the national security and the state security agencies especially when some online media personnel was arrested and their laptops taken from them, detained and eventually released without any charge, questions.

“We talk about virtually everything that comes in the media space and so for me, we have a very strong civil society that is acting as a check for the excesses we see in the governance space,” Adam Bonaa told TV3.