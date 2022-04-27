ModernGhana logo
US in no position to tell us about unfair arrest, human rights abuses — Security Analyst

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Security Analyst, Adam Bonaa
Security Analyst, Adam Bonaa

Security Analyst, Adam Bonaa has stressed that the United States (US) has no moral right to lecture Ghana on human rights abuses and its related issues.

The U.S. Department of State’s 2021 Annual Country Reports on Human Rights Practices has cited Ghana for among many other things having a life-threatening prison system.

In the report released on in April 2022, the US accuses the Ghana government of arresting people and failing to give them a fair trial.

Reacting to excepts of the report, Adam Bonaa says the US does worse things and is not the country to tell Ghanaians of things they already know.

“The US arrested people from Afghanistan, locked them up in Guantanamo Bay for years without any trial. The US shouldn’t be the one telling us about trial, unfair arrest, and all those things,” the Security expert told TV3 in an interview on Wednesday.

He continued, “Yes, all of us have had the reason to ask the national security and the state security agencies especially when some online media personnel were arrested and their laptops taken from them, detained and eventually released without any charge, questions.”

According to Adam Bonaa, despite the shortfalls of systems in Ghana, there is a strong civil society that keeps things in check.

“We talk about virtually everything that comes in the media space and so for me, we have a very strong civil society that is acting as a check for the excesses we see in the governance space,” he indicated.

Besides the human rights abuses captured in the US Report, it hammers that government officials engage in corruption with impunity, insisting that there is a lack of transparency in President Akufo-Addo's government.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

