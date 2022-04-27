ModernGhana logo
One arrested over killing of 8 herdsmen in Zacholi

The Northern Regional Police Command has arrested one suspect in relation to killing of some herdsmen at Zacholi in the Yendi Municipality of the Northern Region through an intelligence-led operation.

The suspect, Danko Delabra, according to a police statement dated April 27, 2022, and signed by the Northern Regional Public Affairs Officer, is alleged to be among the gang that stormed the settlements of some herdsmen on April 13, 2022, killing eight persons, injuring five others, taking some livestock, and finally setting fire to their settlements.

“The Northern Regional Police Command through intelligence-led operations has arrested Danko Delabra for his alleged involvement in an attack on a Fulani settlement in the Yendi municipality of the Northern Region.”

“The suspect has been remanded and is to reappear on May 5, 2022, after appearing in the Yendi Circuit Court,” the statement from the police added”

The police have assured that a joint team of intelligence and operations officers from both the National and Regional Police Headquarters are on a manhunt for the other culprits, and will bring them to book, saying it will not relent in its efforts to fight crime and keep the communities safe.

—citinewsroom

