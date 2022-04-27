ModernGhana logo
Police looking for 4 suspects in Tema car robbery incident

Social News Police looking for 4 suspects in Tema car robbery incident
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Tema Regional Police Command is on a manhunt for suspects in the robbery case leading to the killing of Felix Tetteh Batcha on Monday, April 25, 2022, around the Bampo Hotel in Tema.

The deceased, Felix Tetteh, a car dealer at Tema Community 9, was said to have received a call from a prospective buyer who introduced himself as a Medical doctor with the Community 22 Polyclinic.

Upon arrival with a friend at the polyclinic, the “doctor” claimed to be busy at the surgical theatre and asked one of his boys to go on a test drive with them. The test driver upon reaching an area around the Bampo Hotel alighted from the car pretending to make a call.

Not too long after he left, three unknown men emerged on a motorbike trying to collect the car keys from the dealer, leading to a confrontation during which he was shot.

The car, according to a police statement, has been retrieved and the police anti-robbery task force is working to get the perpetrators arrested. The family of the deceased has been assured that the matter will be duly investigated.

“The Inspector-General of Police has spoken to the family of the victim on the phone and assured them of a thorough investigation into the incident, and also provide police clinical psychologist to offer psycho-social support to them. The Regional Commander also visited them to commiserate with them.”

427202253606-txoaredq5l-427202251231-whatsapp-image-2022-04-27-at-75032-am.jpeg

—citinewsroom

