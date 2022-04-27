ModernGhana logo
Car ealer shot dead at Tema Comm. 22

Car ealer shot dead at Tema Comm. 22
The Tema Regional Police Command is looking for the killers of Felix Tetteh Batcha, a car dealer, who was shot by unknown assailants around Bamfo Hotel, Tema, on Monday April 25, 2022.

Police preliminary investigation indicates that on Monday at about 2pm, the deceased who was a car dealer at Community 9, Tema, received a call from a man who expressed interest in buying one of the cars he was selling.

The prospective buyer introduced himself as a doctor at Community 22 Polyclinic.

However when the car dealer arrived at the Polyclinic, the supposed prospective buyer claimed he was busy at theatre and sent one of his boys to go on a test drive with the deceased with his friend who had accompanied him.

When they arrived at a spot near Bamfo Hotel, the test driver stopped the vehicle and got down under the pretext of making a phone call.

Some minutes later, three men emerged ftom nowhere on a motorbike and attempted to forcibly collect the ignition key from the deceased and in ensuing struggle he shot him.

The vehicle was recovered and the police anti-robbery taskforce are on the heels of the perpetrators to get them arrested.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare has spoken with the family via phone and ordered investigations into the case.

He has offered the family clinical psychologist to offer psycho-social support to them.

—DGN online

