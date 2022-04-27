ModernGhana logo
Accra, WIPO Day:  GJA President urge journalists to protect their work

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli
Accra, WIPO Day:GJA President urge journalists to protect their work
The President of the Ghana Journalists Association, (GJA), Dr. Affail Monney has urged journalists to scale up their creative works to benefit more from reprographic fees.

He said this financial oxygen is crucially necessary in view of the dwindling revenue stream and swinging expenditure cuts facing the media houses following the devastating Covid 19 pandemic.

President of the Ghana Journalists Association, Dr. Affail Monney was speaking to Journalists during the celebration of the World Intellectual Property Day Celebration in Accra.

He added that intellectual property laws to the media, in particular, can hardly be articulated as they seek to give the necessary protection to creative works by journalists.

However, technological advancement robs them of the opportunity to fully enjoy the fruit of their labour as media content is uploaded online and literally, works are copied offline and in the newspapers with unprecedented rapidity.

He urged the authorities to take a hard look at the phenomenon and expand the protective scope for the media, urging journalists to scale up their creative works in order to benefit more from reprographic fees.

On his part, the Deputy Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Hon Alfred Yeboah Tuah in his keynote address charged young people to take the mantle, confront global challenges and come up with solutions.

According to him, Africa, the world's youngest continent, thus, has a natural reservoir of talent, energy, and resources for the youth to leapfrog this continent and Ghana into its long-overdue greatness.

Hon Alfred Yeboah Tuah added that WIPO's role in supporting national and regional efforts to create legal and inventors, creators, and entrepreneurs to thrive. "We in Africa must take up these challenges most seriously because of our youth Potential, the key to Africa's sustainable development".

He, therefore, commented on the World Intellectual Property Organisation(WIPO) for recognizing and celebrating the youth in this year's theme " IP and Youth: Innovating for a better future".

Intellectual Property consultant, Dr Courage Besah also advised journalists to stay away from the haste breaking of news about artwork or intellectual property but rather make sure it is registered before and by so doing it becomes the person's intellectual property which can earn them reasonable money.

Mrs Grace Issahaque, Head of the IP office, explained that the WIPO has appropriately dedicated this day to the young people of the world whose drive, creativity, and innovation have made the world a better place for all.

