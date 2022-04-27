ModernGhana logo
Health Post us or we will picket — Jobless nurses threaten Health Ministry
The Concerned Registered Nurse Assistant Clinical (RNAC) and Registered Nurse Assistant Preventive (RNAP) 2019 group, has threatened to picket at the premises of the Ministry of Health (MoH) if it fails to release the postings of its members.

The group is giving the ministry a week’s ultimatum to release the data of its members to the various agencies for the processing of their postings or it will embark on a demonstration.

In a statement issued to register its displeasure with the delay in postings, the group said: “RNAC/RNAPs have been home for approximately three years after completion without going through any internship or national service to enhance our skills.”

“Recent news has captured some political figures making claims that all 2019 batch of nurses and midwives have been posted. This release, therefore, is to debunk all those statements since it is not a true representation of our employment status.”

The group, made up of about 12,000 auxiliary nurses, said its members pursued a 2-year certificate programme in the various nurse training colleges across the country.

It said the 2019 batch has since not been posted.

Source: classfmonline.com

