Wealth, power in hands of few prepare grounds for violent citizens mobilisation — Ibn Chambas

27.04.2022 LISTEN

Former President of the Economic Community of the West African (ECOWAS) Commission, Dr Mohamed Ibn Chambas has said the high concentration of power and wealth in the hands of a few people on the African continent preparers the grounds for citizens mobilisation that could turn violent.

He noted that the youth and women are mostly hit when it comes to the effects of inequality and unfair elections in Africa.

He was speaking during the ‘Regional Lessons Learned and Experience sharing’ Workshop organized by the West African Network for Peace Building on Tuesday April 26.

Dr Ibn Chambas further noted that although African countries continue to hold periodic elections, democracy on the continent is declining.

“African states have organized regular elections without question but democracy continues to decline. why are these elections not moving us towards the promise lands of development, peace and stability?

“There is a growing dissatisfaction with electoral processes that is fueling the emerging trend of violence and non-acceptance of electoral outcomes,” he said.

He added “The concentration of wealth and and power in the hands of a few coupled with a a population of unemployed youth prepares the grounds for citizens mobilsation that could turn violent.

“This dissatisfaction and frustration is particularly felt by the vulnerable and marginalised population, in most cases the youth and women. The challenge of inequality and and unfair elections closely link to the cost of political financing.

“The cost of standing as candidate in any country maintains politics as the privilege of the elite who have the economic advantage.”

—3news.com