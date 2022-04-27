Why are elections not moving Africa to the promise land of dev't, peace and stability? — Ibn Chambas asks

Former President of the Economic Community of the West African (ECOWAS) Commission, Dr Mohammed Ibn Chambas has questioned the impact of elections on Africa as far as development, peace and stability are concerned.

He noted that although African countries continue to hold periodic elections, democracy on the continent is declining.

Women, the youth are mostly affected by the challenge of inequality and and unfair elections which he said are closely link to the cost of political financing.

He was speaking during the 'Regional Lessons Learned and Experience sharing' Workshop organized by the West African Network for Peace Building on Tuesday April 26.

“African states have organized regular elections without question but democracy continues to decline. Why are these elections not moving us towards the promise lands of development, peace and stability?

“There is a growing dissatisfaction with electoral processes that is fueling the emerging trend of violence and non-acceptance of electoral outcomes,” Dr Ibn Chambas said.

He added “The concentration of wealth and and power in the hands of a few coupled with a a population of unemployed youth prepares the grounds for citizens mobilsation that could turn violent.

“This dissatisfaction and frustration is particularly felt by the vulnerable and marginalised population, in most cases the youth and women. The challenge of inequality and and unfair elections closely link to the cost of political financing.

“The cost of standing as candidate in any country maintains politics as the privilege of the elite who have the economic advantage.”

—3news.com